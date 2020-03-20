You are here

Russian Scientists Sequence Coronavirus Genome

Fri, 20/03/2020 - 2:35am — legitgov

Russian Scientists Sequence Coronavirus Genome | 19 March 2020 | Scientists in countries around the world have rushed to learn everything they can about COVID-19 in recent months in a bid to create an effective vaccine. Russian scientists have sequenced the whole genome of the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has announced. In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry explained that the genome, sourced from a patient infected with the virus, will help in the development of vaccines and antiviral drugs for treatment. The genome was sequenced by scientists from the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza, a leading medical institute in St. Petersburg partnered with the World Health Organization.

