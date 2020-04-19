Russian animal rescuers allowed to break lockdown and drive 1,600 miles to save abandoned bear cubs -- Animal rescuers drove 1,600 miles from Tver to Kirov in Russia to save the cubs --The mother fled, leaving her cubs for two days, when loggers damaged her den --The three brown bears will stay in an orphanage before going back to the wild | 17 April 2020 | Animal rescuers were given special permission to evade coronavirus lockdown rules to save three loveable brown bear cubs in Russia. They drove a round trip of 1,600 miles to collect the starving babies abandoned by their mother, and place them in a special orphanage for the predators. She fled after loggers had damaged her den with their cutting equipment. The lumberjacks left the three-month-old bears alone in the damaged den for two days hoping the female would return but she did not. Staff from the Rescue Centre for Orphaned Bear Cubs got permits to drive from Tver region to Kirov region to save the tiny cubs during Covid-19 lockdown.