You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Russian military shoots down drone approaching Khmeimim Air Base from Med Sea

Tue, 04/02/2020 - 8:31am — legitgov

Russian military shoots down drone approaching Khmeimim Air Base from Med Sea | 03 Feb 2020 | An unidentified drone has been intercepted near Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria. The UAV approached the compound from the Mediterranean Sea and was shot down by the base's anti-air defenses. The flying object came close to the military facility late on Monday, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The drone was shot down by a Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system before it reached the premises of the base and it did not inflict any materiel damage or casualties. The origin of the drone has not been established yet.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments