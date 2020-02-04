Russian military shoots down drone approaching Khmeimim Air Base from Med Sea | 03 Feb 2020 | An unidentified drone has been intercepted near Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria. The UAV approached the compound from the Mediterranean Sea and was shot down by the base's anti-air defenses. The flying object came close to the military facility late on Monday, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The drone was shot down by a Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system before it reached the premises of the base and it did not inflict any materiel damage or casualties. The origin of the drone has not been established yet.