S&P 500 enters bear market, Dow plunges 10% in biggest one-day percentage drop since 1987 | 12 March 2020 | U.S. stocks tumbled more than 9% on Thursday, with Wall Street extended its dramatic slide into a bear market as the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all crashed in response to the global coronavirus crisis. Growing alarm about the severity of the COVID-19 pathogen -- and its economic toll -- has sent markets into a tailspin that even a half a trillion dollar intervention from the Federal Reserve couldn't help shake...By Thursday's close, the S&P 500 dropped 9.5%, or 260.62 points, in its largest percentage decline since the Black Monday crash of October 19, 1987. The blue-chip index slid more than 20% in total from its recent closing high from mid-February, sending it into a bear market. The Dow's 9.99% decline Thursday was also the biggest since 1987, and constituted a drop of 2,352.6 points.