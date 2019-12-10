Samoan Measles Outbreak: What's Really Going On? | 09 Dec 2019 | As of November 28, 2019 Samoa has now confirmed 42 measles-related fatalities. Since the launch of the measles re-vaccination campaign in mid-November, the Samoan Ministry of Health has vaccinated more than 50,000 individuals in both Upolu and Savai'i.

Are we to believe that there is zero correlation between the massive vaccination campaign and the outbreak of the measles? Anyone with a shred of common sense can see the connection. It's simply not just a coincidence and the timeline fits...The government of Samoa refuses to release information as to whether the children died before or after vaccination and refuses to release the serotype of the virus to see whether it's being caused by the vaccine or of its a wild measles virus.