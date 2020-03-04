Sanders draws contrasts with Biden in Super Tuesday speech | 03 March 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) used his Super Tuesday speech in Vermont to draw sharp contrasts with former Vice President Joe Biden after the moderate candidate won a litany of Southern state primaries. Sanders, a progressive firebrand, said Biden's centrism and vows to return the country to the politics of the Obama administration would be insufficient to defeat President Trump in November... Sanders swiped at Biden over a litany of past votes and comments, including his support of the Iraq War while he was in the Senate and remarks about cutting Social Security and other programs. "We're going to beat Trump because this will become a contrast in ideas. One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq. You're looking at him. Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq. One of us has spent his entire life fighting against cuts in Social Security and wanting to expand Social Security. Another candidate has been on the floor of the Senate calling for cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans' programs," Sanders said, provoking boos regarding Biden's record. Sanders went on to slam Biden's vote to approve the North American Free Trade Agreement, a trade deal that progressives have long railed against over what they say were insufficient protections for U.S. workers. The deal has been replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.