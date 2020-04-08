Sanders drops out, paving way for Biden | 08 April 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, paving the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 nomination. Sanders was unable to build on his early momentum in the race after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada as well as virtual tie in Iowa, going on to lose a string of states to Biden after the former vice president consolidated the support of moderate Democrats. The departure marks Sanders's second failed attempt at the Democratic nomination after he came up short in his 2016 challenge against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.