Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll | 27 Feb 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has surpassed former Vice President Joe Biden in the latest Fox News national poll, holding a 13-point lead days out from Super Tuesday. Sanders garners support from 31 percent of Democratic primary voters in the poll released Thursday, an 8-point jump from the same poll conducted in January. Biden follows in the survey at 18 percent support -- an 8-point drop since last month -- while former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg comes in third at 16 percent.