Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus - poll | 02 Feb 2020 |Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) remains the top choice for Iowa Democrats a day before voters head to caucuses across the state, according to a new poll. An Emerson College poll released Sunday night found Sanders leading the field with the support of 28 percent of respondents, while former Vice President Joe Biden (D) remained in second place with 21 percent, unchanged from the same poll a week ago. Sanders saw his support dip slightly from 30 percent in last week's poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has gained 3 percent since the previous survey. She remains in fourth place in Saturday's poll after previously falling behind Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) last week.