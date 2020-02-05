Sanders reportedly finished 1st, Biden 4th in unreleased Iowa poll | 03 Feb 2020 | Remember that final poll of Iowa Democrats from CNN and The Des Moines Register that wasn't released because of an interviewing error? Well, FiveThirtyEight reportedly confirmed the final results. It would've been good news for Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who led the pack with 22 percent and 18 percent, respectively. That falls in line with an earlier report that media outlets increased their coverage of Warren after glimpsing the numbers. It was a particularly rough poll for former Vice President Joe Biden, who fell all the way to fourth, despite hovering near the top of the leaderboard for months. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in third.