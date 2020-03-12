Sanders vows to stay in 2020 race as Biden closes in on Democratic nomination --More than half of the pledged delegates have not yet been allotted, meaning that Biden cannot mathematically win the nomination until at least April 28 | 11 March 2020 | Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to remain in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, despite another bruising night for his campaign on Tuesday. "What became even more apparent yesterday is that while we are currently losing the delegate count, we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas, which will determine the future of our country," Sanders said during a Wednesday press conference in Burlington, Vermont... The self-avowed democratic socialist, who two weeks ago emerged as an unlikely frontrunner in the Democratic Party, vowed to participate in the one-on-one debate with Biden in Phoenix on Sunday night -- and hinted at how he plans to attack the former vice president's voting record.