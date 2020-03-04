Sanders wins California primary | 03 March 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the California primary on Tuesday night, earning the top spot in the state with the largest number of delegates up for grabs. The Associated Press called the race for the Vermont senator shortly after polls closed at 11 p.m. ET. Sanders was largely expected to finish first in the Golden State, with a wide lead in most polls leading up to Super Tuesday. Though the victory is undoubtedly a big win for Sanders, who is set to take at least a plurality of California's 415 pledged delegates, it is still unclear how those delegates will be divided among the other contenders.