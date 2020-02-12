Sanders wins New Hampshire primary | 11 Feb 2020 | Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, delivering a victory for his campaign after a muddled result in Iowa that produced no clear winner. NBC and ABC News both projected Sanders would win the primary at roughly 11 p.m. ET. The result is significant for Sanders, though it was expected after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton easily in New Hampshire’s primary four years ago. Sanders was also ahead in the most recent polls taken in the Granite State.