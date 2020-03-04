You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide

Wed, 04/03/2020 - 5:10am — legitgov

Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide | 03 March 2020 | Bernie Sanders seized Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with a victory in California, while a resurgent Joe Biden scored wins across the country with the backing of a diverse coalition as the Democratic Party's once-crowded presidential field transformed into a two-man contest. The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America's future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party's 2020 presidential nomination fight.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments