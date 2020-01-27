Sandy Hook denier Wolfgang Halbig arrested in Florida | 27 Jan 2020 | Sandy Hook denier Wolfgang Halbig, who has accused parents and survivors of the 2012 massacre of perpetrating an elaborate conspiracy, has been arrested in Florida. Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday in Sorrento, Fla., and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification [?], a felony. He was released on $5,000 bond later in the day, according to court documents. He is due back in court Feb. 24. Halbig has said in multiple emails to thousands of members of the media that the Sandy Hook massacre never happened, and that members of the media had been "duped" by Leonard Pozner [whose son Noah was among those allegedly killed at Sandy Hook School] and others.