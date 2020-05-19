You are here

Saudi pilot who killed US Navy sailors on FL base was al-Qaeda terrorist and spent years planning

Tue, 19/05/2020 - 10:46pm — legitgov

Saudi pilot who killed US Navy sailors on FL base was al-Qaeda terrorist and spent years planning | 18 May 2020 | The Royal Saudi Air Force member behind the December 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola had "significant ties" to the terror group al-Qaeda for years before conducting the deadly attack that killed three victims and injured eight others. During a Monday morning press conference, Attorney General Bill Barr said Mohammed Alshamrani's phones "contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani's significant ties to al-Qaeda and the Arabian Peninsula not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States."

