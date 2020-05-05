You are here

Scalise says 'dirty cops' in FBI were out to get Trump and Flynn: People should go to jail

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 2:46am — legitgov

Scalise says 'dirty cops' in FBI were out to get Trump and Flynn: People should go to jail | 02 May 2020 | In light of bombshell FBI documents that reveal an alleged scheme to set up then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the FBI was getting ready to close the Flynn case, but "anti-Trumper" agent Peter Strzok pushed it to continue. "[Strzok] had motivations against Donald Trump, not as a cop trying to find out facts," the House minority whip argued. "Strzok and [FBI attorney Lisa Page] were both dirty cops in the beginning...it looks like they were literally trying to set a trap for him." Meanwhile, the release of FBI documents that show officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the White House in January 2017 - and openly questioned if their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

