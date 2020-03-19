Scalise to self-quarantine in response to Diaz-Balart test | 18 March 2020 | House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Wednesday evening that he will self-quarantine for the next two weeks after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) tested positive for the coronavirus, citing a meeting between the two congressmen last week. "I have just been informed that my colleague, Mario Diaz-Balart, tested positive for COVID-19. Since I had an extended meeting with him late last week, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided it would be best to self-quarantine based on the guidance of the Attending Physician of the United State Congress," Scalise said in a statement.