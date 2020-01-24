Schiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' | 24 Jan 2020 | Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, made an impassioned effort to break through to Senate Republicans on Thursday night in his closing argument by exhorting them to remove President Trump from office because "you know you can’t trust" him "to do what's right for this country." Senate Republicans have said for months that there are nowhere close to 67 votes in the upper chamber to convict Trump on articles of impeachment, yet Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, pleaded with them to follow their consciences.