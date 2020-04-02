Seattle police chief tells residents to call 911 if called racist names amid coronavirus pandemic | 01 April 2020 | Seattle's chief of police said in a Monday night video that she wants residents to call 911 if called racist names during the coronavirus pandemic. "Washington state is no place for hate. In a show of solidarity between police and community, I'm joined today by Lori Matsukawa," Chief of Police Carmen Best said, referring to the retired KING 5 news anchor who joined her in the video... The message to Seattle citizens that they should call 911 because of racist name-calling comes as Washington has the seventh most confirmed coronavirus cases of any state, as of Tuesday morning, with 5,187. It is second only to New York in deaths with 219. Hate speech is broadly protected by the First Amendment, meaning there is likely little the Seattle Police Department will be able to do if an incident of racist name-calling is reported.