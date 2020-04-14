Seattle's Army-built field hospital is coming down without treating a single patient | 09 April 2020 | Even as some questions remain about the extent of the outbreak in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced he would return to the federal government the field hospital recently assembled in Seattle's CenturyLink Field Event Center to help the health care system cope with the new coronavirus. With the USNS Comfort still stationed in New York, and the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, Inslee's decision could mark the first return of hospital beds to the federal government during the pandemic from anywhere in the nation... The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation recently sharply reduced its estimate of how many Washingtonians are likely to die from COVID-19, and it has suggested the state may already have passed its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations.