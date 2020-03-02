Second Coronavirus Death Confirmed in the U.S. | 01 March 2020 | A second person has died in Washington state and five more people have tested positive with the novel coronavirus, health officials said Sunday. Four of the new cases, including the second death, are among residents of a long-term nursing facility where officials have been investigating a possible outbreak of coronavirus. The second death was a man in his 70s who died Saturday, Seattle & King County Public Health said in a release. A fifth case was reported in Snohomish County, the county's health department said in a release. The five new cases are presumptive, meaning they have been tested positive by a public health lab and are pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.