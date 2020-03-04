Second confirmed case of coronavirus in New York --The man apparently had an underlying respiratory illness | 03 March 2020 | A second person has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York becoming the first 'community spread' case in the state. The unidentified 50-year-old attorney from Westchester County first became ill on Feb. 22. He commuted to work in Manhattan while he was infected. On Feb. 27, he went to Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville. He was transferred on Mar. 2 to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan.