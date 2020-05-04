Secretary of Senate says she cannot comply with Biden request to release records on purported Reade complaint | 04 May 2020 | The secretary of the Senate on Monday said her office cannot comply with a request by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to order a search for a purported complaint made by the woman accusing him of sexual assault when he was a senator. In a statement, Julie Adams said their legal counsel has reviewed the relevant statute governing such records and advised that "the Secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in Vice President Biden's letter of May 1." The statement cited the law’s confidentiality requirements and past Senate guidance.