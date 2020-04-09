Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen: MN Dept. of Health 'coaching' doctors on how to fill out death certificates to include COVID-19, whether person died from coronavirus or not | 08 April 2020 | Minnesota Senator and Doctor Scott Jensen say he received a seven-page document from the Minnesota Department of Health on how doctors should go about filling out a cause of death certificate. The letter from the Minnesota department of health gives advice to physicians, physician assistants and others who certify deaths. The doctor says the letter takes you to a CDC website that has recommendations on how to include COVID-19 as a diagnosis for someone who was never tested for COVID-19... Dr. Jensen says each state's reported death numbers are making a lot of people fearful, adding that getting the number right is critical, especially during a pandemic. [See also video interview: Sen. Dr. Jensen's Shocking Admission About Coronavirus | 07 April 2020 | MN Sen. and Dr. Jensen said that he received a seven-page document from the MN Department of Health advising him to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of #COVID-19, whether the person actually died from COVID-19 or not.