Sen. Mitt Romney will break from GOP, vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial | 05 Feb 2020 | Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Deep State-Utah, announced Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial. Romney announced his intentions to vote guilty on Article I, abuse of power, in an emotional speech from the Senate floor in which he invoked his faith and his duty to exercise impartial justice. He delivered the remarks in a deliberate, somber tone and at one point paused for an extended period of time, becoming emotional... Romney will vote to acquit Trump of Article II, obstruction of Congress, a press release from his office stated. The senator, who is serving his first term representing Utah, acknowledged that Trump's lawyers have said Congress should leave the issue of whether or not to remove the president from office up to American voters.