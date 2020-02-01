Senate GOP passes resolution setting up end of Trump trial | 01 Feb 2020 | Senate Republicans pushed through a resolution on Friday night that paves the way for President Trump to be acquitted by the middle of next week. The Senate voted along party lines 53-47 on the resolution, with every Democratic senator opposing it after Republicans rejected allowing witnesses or documents as part of the trial. Under the deal reached by Republicans, the Senate will reconvene on Monday, skipping the normal Saturday session required by the chamber's impeachment rules.