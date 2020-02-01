You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Senate GOP passes resolution setting up end of Trump trial

Sat, 01/02/2020 - 11:39pm — legitgov

Senate GOP passes resolution setting up end of Trump trial | 01 Feb 2020 | Senate Republicans pushed through a resolution on Friday night that paves the way for President Trump to be acquitted by the middle of next week. The Senate voted along party lines 53-47 on the resolution, with every Democratic senator opposing it after Republicans rejected allowing witnesses or documents as part of the trial. Under the deal reached by Republicans, the Senate will reconvene on Monday, skipping the normal Saturday session required by the chamber's impeachment rules.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments