Senate acquits Trump, ending impeachment saga | 05 Feb 2020 | The Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Trump on two impeachment charges surrounding his dealings with Ukraine, ending the historic, months-long battle over the president’s fitness to remain in office and leaving his fate to the voters who will head to the polls just nine months from now. The outcome was never in doubt. With Congress and the country both bitterly divided over the provocative president, lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Senate voted virtually along party lines -- 48-52 and 47-53 -- to sink the two articles, which both fell far short of the 67 votes Democrats needed to convict Trump and remove him from office... Trump's GOP allies have been energized by the process, driving the president's approval rating to 49 percent this week -- the highest since he took office, according to Gallup's surveys.