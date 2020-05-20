Senate committee approves John Ratcliffe as US intelligence director | 19 May 2020 | The Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday approved Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the next US intelligence director. Senators approved the Texas Republican along party lines during a closed-door meeting, after he won over Republican moderates who scuttled his nomination to the same post last year. Ratcliffe still has to be confirmed by the full Senate before replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who also is US ambassador to Germany and under consideration to lead the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.