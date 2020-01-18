Senate passes USMCA, giving Trump back-to-back trade wins | 16 Jan 2020 | The Senate passed President Trump's United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade in a bipartisan vote of 89 to 10 Thursday, giving the president his second major trade win in as many days. The vote took place just before impeachment articles were presented in the Senate. The USMCA, which replaces the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, now goes to the White House, allowing Trump to fulfill a key 2016 campaign goal. USMCA largely keeps most of NAFTA intact but adds provisions aimed at ending outsourcing of manufacturing jobs to Mexico, limiting the use of supply chains abroad, and opening up Canada to more U.S. farm goods, such as dairy products.