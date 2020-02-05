Breaking: Senate votes to acquit Trump on abuse of power charge | 05 Feb 2020 | The Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit President Trump on the first impeachment charge of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine, marking the beginning of the end of the months-long saga. Senators voted 48-52 on the first House-passed article of impeachment, falling well short of the two-thirds requirement for convicting and removing him office. But in a blow to Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's efforts to keep Republicans unified, Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) announced less than two hours before the vote that he would vote to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge, while acquitting him on the second article involving obstruction of Congress. Refuting months of GOP predictions, no Democratic senators voted to acquit Trump.