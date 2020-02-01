Senate votes against calling new witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial | 31 Jan 2020 | A razor-thin majority of Senate Republicans on Friday voted against a Democratic proposal to admit additional witnesses and documents into President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The final tally was 51 votes against the motion, and 49 in favor. The vote dashed Democrats' hopes of hearing testimony from former Trump national security advisor John Bolton, and it shifted the weeks-long trial into its final stages.