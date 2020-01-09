'Send them over': Dianne Feinstein tells Pelosi to end delay over articles of impeachment | 08 Jan 2020 | Sen. Dianne Feinstein broke ranks with fellow San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi when she urged the House speaker to end her blockade of the Senate trial to adjudicate impeachment charges against President Trump. Since House Democrats approved two articles of impeachment three weeks ago, Pelosi coordinating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, has been sitting on the documents in a bid to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to agree to more favorable terms for the trial. But Senate Democrats are beginning to lose their patience with Pelosi's maneuver. The intervention of Feinstein saying bluntly that the time had come for Pelosi to transmit the impeachment articles to the Senate makes it highly likely that her fellow Californian will do so.