'She knew it was wrong!': Donald Trump says he 'respects' Democrat Tulsi Gabbard after she voted 'present' instead of 'yes' for his impeachment - and insists she's not a Russian agent --When the voting finally occurred Wednesday night, Gabbard voted 'present' on both an abuse of power article and one accusing Trump of obstructing Congress |22 Dec 2019 | President Donald Trump defended Rep. Tulsi Gabbard after the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate infuriated members of her party when she voted 'present' on the two articles of impeachment. The president, speaking to high school and college students at a Turning Point USA conference, opened by discussing Gabbard's part in Wednesday's vote in the House of Representatives. 'I give her respect because she didn't vote the other day because she knew it was wrong,' Trump said. /p>