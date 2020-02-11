You are here

Tue, 11/02/2020 - 11:08pm — legitgov

Shocking Footage Shows Iowa Caucus Officials Apparently Rigging Coin Toss for Pete Buttigieg --This is brazen corruption. | 04 Feb 2020 | A shocking video has been produced from the Democrat portion of the Iowa caucus yesterday that indicates a level of corruption that has plagued the proceeding. The footage from a precinct shows a caucus official seemingly looking at the coin after flipping it and then turning it in a certain manner to award delegates to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. This follows many anecdotal tales of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dominating votes during caucus precincts but delegates being mysteriously awarded to other candidates, particularly Buttigieg.

