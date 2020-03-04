Simple Proof: Google Manipulated South Carolina Primary for Joe Biden By Jim Fetzer, Ph.D. | 01 March 2020 | ...Joe Biden appears to be severely cognitively impaired from a pair of brain aneurysms he suffered, which he acknowledged during a campaign event in New Castle, NH, last year after his eye filled with blood. Even the late endorsement of Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), the most influential black political leader in South Carolina, a few days before the primary cannot possibly account for his stunning 30-point victory over Bernie Sanders. Something else had to be involved here, what is commonly referred to in social science research as an intervening variable...Consider the two hypotheses: (h1) this was a normal election with no outside interference by a hidden variable (in this case, Google); versus (h2) this was another instance (like 2016 and 2018) where Google manipulated the outcome behind the scene. The more likely hypothesis is the one that confers the higher probability upon the available evidence, in this case, including Biden's dismal performance in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada and downward trajectory in South Carolina. Since Clyburn's endorsement was expected, the probability of (h1) on the evidence is very low, but on (h2), it is very high. Evaluating the alternative on the basis of the available evidence-which should include Biden's gaffs, which suggest that he is seriously cognitively impaired and would be a disaster on the campaign trail, should the Democrats actually nominate him-supports the conclusion that Google manipulated the outcome to favor Biden. This should come as no surprise, since Google executives have declared that they are going to do everything they can do to defeat Trump in 2020.