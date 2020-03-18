Six CBS News employees test positive for coronavirus | 16 March 2020 | Six people at CBS News have tested positive for coronavirus, including a correspondent stationed in Italy, as media organizations fought Monday against the same epidemic they're charged with describing. Five employees with the virus work in CBS's New York offices, where most of its journalists [sic] were ordered to stay away as a result... ABC News said Monday that a journalist who worked on the network's coverage team of the outbreak in Seattle had tested positive for coronavirus.