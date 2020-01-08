Six Missiles Hit Al Asad Air Base in Suspected Iran Strike | 07 Jan 2020 | Six missiles hit Al Asad air base in Iraq's Anbar province late Tuesday, a defense official confirmed to Military.com. The attack appears to be the first action by Iran in response to the Jan. 3 U.S. strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but Iran's Fars news agency said missiles were fired at Al Asad and the Iraqi security forces in statements said several hit the base, a main hub for the U.S. train, advise and assist mission against the Islamic State [aka I-CIA-SIS].