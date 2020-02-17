So-Called 'Rebels' (Terrorists) Tortured and Point-Blank Executed Civilians, All Over Syria | 17 Feb 2020 | From the very beginning of the war on Syria, from early 2011, terrorists (then dubbed "unarmed protesters") have slaughtered Syrian civilians, military and government employees (including famously throwing the bodies of slain postal workers from a post office rooftop). In a 2015 article, I detailed some of the many early atrocities and massacres carried out by so-called protesters. And now this latest sad revelation, of a mass grave found in eastern Ghouta, containing around 70 bodies. SANA reports: "Chief of the Military Police Branch in Damascus Brigadier General Mohammad Mansour said...a mass grave was discovered in the area of al-Eib Farms, southeast of Douma City in the Eastern Ghouta that contains corpses of civilians and army personnel including a woman, as they were handcuffed and they had been executed by terrorist groups after kidnapping and abusing them and most of them were buried in the same hole. Mansour indicated that the approximate number of bodies that have been recovered is about 70 martyrs, and their death goes back to between the beginning of 2012 until 2014." ...This corroborates what civilians in eastern Ghouta told me about terrorists executing civilians.