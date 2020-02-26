Soldier stationed in South Korea first service member to test positive for coronavirus | 25 Feb 2020 | A U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea became the first service member to test positive for the coronavirus -- a day after the widow of a retired soldier living in Daegu, South Korea, contracted the virus, according to U.S. Forces Korea. The soldier, who is 23 years old and is stationed at Camp Carroll near Daegu, visited Camp Carroll between Feb. 21-25, and neighboring Camp Walker on Feb. 24. He is currently being quarantined at his home off base, according to the command.