Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus, Trudeau in self-isolation | 12 March 2020 | Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the new coronavirus and the couple are isolating themselves for at least 14 days. The Prime Minister's Office said late Thursday that Ms. Grégoire Trudeau was feeling well and will remain in isolation for the time being. Mr. Trudeau will self-isolate for 14 days and his office said he would continue to fully assume his duties. He is exhibiting no symptoms, his office said.