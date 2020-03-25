You are here

Soros Bankrolls Coronavirus Attack Ads Against Trump

Wed, 25/03/2020 - 8:25pm — legitgov

Soros Bankrolls Coronavirus Attack Ads Against Trump | 24 March 2020 | The Democratic Party's leading super PAC will begin hitting President Donald Trump over coronavirus in four battleground states, using millions from liberal billionaire corporatist deep-state dirt-bag George Soros. Priorities USA Action--the Democratic Party's largest super PAC--will spend $6 million this week on advertisements criticizing Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The ads will run in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The PAC received $3 million in contributions from Soros's Democracy PAC on Feb. 21, new filings show. Soros's seven-figure donation accounts for 77 percent of the $3.9 million the PAC reported hauling in last month. Major Democratic donors have flooded battleground states, especially in the Midwest, with cash for anti-Trump campaigns in hopes of appealing to the president's voter base.

