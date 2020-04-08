Soros Group Helps Release Pedophile in US Illegally Into Community to Protect Him From Coronavirus | 07 April 2020 | A George Soros-funded organization has assisted a number of felons, including a pedophile and a child molester, to walk free from jail to protect them from catching the coronavirus. A federal judge in California ordered the release of six illegal aliens and legal immigrants convicted of child molestation, child abuse, drunk driving, and drug trafficking, following pressure from Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr., appointed by former President Jimmy Carter, mandated the release of the dangerous sex offenders, despite the potential risk they pose to children. The majority of the six illegal aliens and legal immigrants have been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after felony convictions.