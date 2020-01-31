South Dakota House approves bill banning gender change treatment for children | 31 Jan 2020 | The South Dakota House approved a bill Wednesday that would ban doctors from treating transgender children through the usage of certain gender affirming treatment. Practicing physicians who engage in treatment for young patients, such as puberty blockers, gender confirmation surgery or hormone therapy, could be charged with a misdemeanor if the child were below the age of 16. The bill, numbered HB 1057, would still allow for surgery on intersex children for "corrective" purposes: