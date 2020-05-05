South Dakota Throws Parade for Governor Kristi Noem Who Declined to Shut Her State Amid Pandemic | 28 April 2020 | Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had an impromptu parade thrown in her honor on Tuesday in the capitol city of Pierre. A local construction company organized the parade to show appreciation for her handling of the coronavirus epidemic. Noem, the state's first female governor, was one of a handful of governors not to issue an order shuttering non-essential businesses during the ongoing epidemic. The parade, organized by John Morris of Morris Inc. construction company, featured "literally hundreds of cars," fire trucks and other vehicles honking their horns and sirens while Noem watched, apparently surprised, from a local park.