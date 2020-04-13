South Dakota implements statewide hydroxychloroquine clinical trial for potential coronavirus treatment | 13 April 2020 | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday announced a statewide clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for the possible treatment of COVID-19, making her state the first in the country to institute a program exploring the potential effectiveness of the drug in treating and preventing coronavirus. "From Day One, I’ve said we’re going to let the science, facts and data drive our decision-making in South Dakota," Noem said in a statement provided to Fox News. Noem, a Republican, announced the comprehensive clinical trial Monday after communicating with White House officials in the last week to "let them know that South Dakota's medical community was ready to step up and lead the way on research efforts."