South Korea sends 2M masks to US to fight coronavirus | 10 May 2020 | South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday that it had donated two million medical face masks to the U.S. to help fill shortages in hospitals hit hardest by the coronavirus. A press release from the agency obtained by Yonhap News Agency confirmed that a cargo plane carrying the masks would arrive in the U.S. on Monday. "The provision followed comprehensive considerations, such as our country's domestic COVID-19 situation and the local supply and demand for masks, and the need for support for our ally, the U.S.," the ministry said, according to Yonhap.