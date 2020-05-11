You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

South Korea sends 2M masks to US to fight coronavirus

Mon, 11/05/2020 - 5:26am — legitgov

South Korea sends 2M masks to US to fight coronavirus | 10 May 2020 | South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday that it had donated two million medical face masks to the U.S. to help fill shortages in hospitals hit hardest by the coronavirus. A press release from the agency obtained by Yonhap News Agency confirmed that a cargo plane carrying the masks would arrive in the U.S. on Monday. "The provision followed comprehensive considerations, such as our country's domestic COVID-19 situation and the local supply and demand for masks, and the need for support for our ally, the U.S.," the ministry said, according to Yonhap.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments