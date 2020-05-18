State Department Inspector General Is Fired, Was Investigated for Mishandling Sensitive Information | 15 May 2020 | President Donald Trump fired Steve Linick, the State Department's inspector general, on Friday night, sources told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Trump notified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was removing Linick from office, effective in 30 days. He said in the letter that "it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General." "That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General." Two sources familiar with Linick's ouster told the DCNF that while they were not certain of the precise reason that the watchdog was fired, he was under investigation last year by the Department of Defense's inspector general for mishandling sensitive material.