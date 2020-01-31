State Department, citing coronavirus outbreak, raises China travel advisory: 'Do Not Travel' | 30 Jan 2020 | The State Department on Thursday night raised its China travel advisory to "Level 4: Do Not Travel," citing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, days after evacuating non-emergency U.S. personnel and their families out of the country amid an uptick in infections. It was upgraded from a Level 3 issued earlier this week that urged Americans to reconsider travel to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus that officials have since quarantined, along with at least 17 other cities. The U.S. has been offering additional evacuation flights for private citizens out of China. The State Department said the flights will leave from Wuhan International Airport "on or about Feb. 3" and will be available on a "reimbursable basis."