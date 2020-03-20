State lawmaker, Hartford police officers test positive for COVID-19 as confirmed coronavirus cases spike; death toll reaches 3 | 19 March 2020 | State Rep. Jane Garibay (D) confirmed Thursday night she has tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of infected residents continued to spike and Connecticut's COVID-19 death toll rose to three. Four Hartford police officers, who recently returned from a trip to Spain, have also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Mayor Luke Bronin... Hartford, along with New Haven, Bridgeport, West Hartford and Hamden, have announced a ban on all social and recreational gatherings of 10 or more people.